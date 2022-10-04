Maureen (Mickey) Margosian

BAKERSFIELD, CA—Mickey was born in Plymouth, WI to Theda and Walter (Shorty) Meyer. She received her bachelors and teaching certificate at what was at that time the State College in LaCrosse, WI, and became a gym teacher at the Racine Unified School District. She taught at, first, Jerstad-Agerholm Junior High, where she met Mike Margosian. They were married in 1961. She continued to work at Washington Junior High School, and then at Gilmore Junior High School when Washington closed. She left teaching in 1979 to manage the Burlington Liquor Mart for three years, followed by office work at Racine Iron and Wire, and then the community college. She and Mike retired to Weeki Wachee, Florida where they enjoyed golfing.