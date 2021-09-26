October 9, 1944—September 23, 2021
RACINE — Maureen M. Eisenman (nee: Brinkman), age 76, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Seasons Hospice Ignite Medical Center with her family by her side. She was born in Racine, October 9, 1944, daughter of the late Calvin and Mildred (nee: Devine) Brinkman.
Maureen was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School, “Class of 1962”. On September 12, 1964, at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, Maureen was united in marriage to Joseph J. Eisenman who preceded her in death August 5, 1995. Maureen was an avid Wisconsin sports fanatic with an exception to her allegiance to Notre Dame. She truly loved playing bingo, but her greatest joy was time spent with her grandchildren.
She was loved dearly and will be truly missed by her son, Chris (Jean) Eisenman, daughter, Colleen (Scott) McFarland, daughter-in-law, Heather Eisenman; eight grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Joseph Eisenman, Jacob (fiancé Hannah Ohl), Zachary, Madelynn and Emma McFarland, Everett and Isaac Eisenman; one great grandchild, Karson McFarland; sister, Mary Pat (Dave) Olson; brothers, John (Diane) Brinkman, Steve (Sue) Brinkman; sister-in-law, Peggy Brinkman; nieces, nephews other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Patrick, granddaughter, Allison and brother Michael Brinkman.
A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Maureen’s life will be held Friday, October 1, 2021, 11:00 AM at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Ave. with Bishop David Malloy officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy. 32. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet for visitation Thursday, September 30, from 4:00 until 7:00 PM at the funeral home. There also will be a visitation on Friday Oct. 1, 10:00 AM at the church until time of Mass. Memorials to one’s favorite charity have been suggested.
A very special thank you to the staffs a Parkview Gardens, Ascension All Saints and Seasons Hospice Ignite Medical Center.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST.
RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to