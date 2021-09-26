October 9, 1944—September 23, 2021

RACINE — Maureen M. Eisenman (nee: Brinkman), age 76, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Seasons Hospice Ignite Medical Center with her family by her side. She was born in Racine, October 9, 1944, daughter of the late Calvin and Mildred (nee: Devine) Brinkman.

Maureen was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School, “Class of 1962”. On September 12, 1964, at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, Maureen was united in marriage to Joseph J. Eisenman who preceded her in death August 5, 1995. Maureen was an avid Wisconsin sports fanatic with an exception to her allegiance to Notre Dame. She truly loved playing bingo, but her greatest joy was time spent with her grandchildren.