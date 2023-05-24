Feb. 22, 1940—May 18, 2023

SOMERS—Maureen F. Schauer, 83, of Somers, passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital.

Born on February 22, 1940, in Chicago, to Harry and Eleanor A. (nee Oetting) Christiansen. Her early life was spent in Kansasville then Rochester. She graduated from Racine County Ag School.

On May 20, 1961, in Burlington Maureen was united in marriage to Anthony “Tony” A. Schauer. Following their marriage, they became residents of Somers and remained there for over 57 years and raised their family. For more than 50 years, they attended and participated in the Somers parade. She and Tony served as the 2018 Grand Marshalls. Tony gained his wings before Maureen on October 26, 2018.

Maureen worked in food service for 30 plus years. She was the Co-Owner of Creative Cuisine with Diane Zirbel.

She was a member of Somers United Church of Christ, Red Hat Society, Somers Fire Department Women’s Auxiliary. She was proud of being a Somers Poll Worker for 40 plus years. Maureen was a Boy Scout den mother, belonged to the Snowgoers Snowmobile Club and she loved traveling and rummage sales.

Maureen is survived by her children: Ellen (Scott) Leslie, Laurie (Kevin) McDonald, Robert Schauer, Patricia (Steve) Scott; grandchildren: Michael, Tyler and Katelyn Leslie, Erin, Nathan (Jenn) and Joshua McDonald; siblings: Margy (Charles) Stubley, Kendall Christiansen; sister-in-law, Pam Christiansen; she is further survived by nieces and nephews and other relatives and many friends.

Maureen was preceded in death by parents; her husband; siblings: Joan (Jerry) Schoelzel and Marland Christiansen.

Family has suggested memorials to Somers United Church of Christ in honor of Maureen.

The family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to the nurses at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie ICU, and to Pastor Kathleen Gloff for her care and concern during this difficult time.

Funeral Services will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Somers United Church of Christ. Relatives and friends can visit with the family at the church on Thursday, May 25, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Private burial will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery.

Polnasek-Daniels

Funeral Home & Crematory

908 – 11th Ave. Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2011