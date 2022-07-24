RACINE – Maureen A. Smith, 67, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, for a visitation from 3:00 – 4:00 PM. A service remembering and celebrating Maureen's life will follow at 4:00 PM. Please see the funeral home's website for a complete obituary.