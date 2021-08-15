January 24, 1941—August 10, 2021

RACINE — Mattie Lena Johnson (nee Price), was born into time on January 24, 1941 in Stonewall, MS to Elmer and Katie Mae (nee Doby) Price. Mattie transitioned from her earthly home in Racine, WI at Ascension Hospital on August 10, 2021 at the age of 80 years old to enter her heavenly home.

She confessed Christ at an early age and she received her education in Enterprise, MS. On November 8, 1958 she was united in marriage to Robert James Johnson Sr. and to this union they were blessed with seven children.

In 1965 Robert and Mattie decided to relocate their family to Racine, WI where Mattie worked many different jobs including Jacobsen Textron where she retired in 2001. Mattie’s career continued after she retired by working many others jobs such as; Cleaning Services, KFC, Alpha Homes and Society Assets. Several years after working numerous jobs after her retirement, Mattie decided she would begin traveling and spending quality time in the company of her family, mainly devoting her time to her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She truly loved her family and she fully supported them in every opportunity that she was given. She loved reading and studying the bible, she loved reading a good novel, working on puzzles and spending quality time in the company of family and friends.