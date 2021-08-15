January 24, 1941—August 10, 2021
RACINE — Mattie Lena Johnson (nee Price), was born into time on January 24, 1941 in Stonewall, MS to Elmer and Katie Mae (nee Doby) Price. Mattie transitioned from her earthly home in Racine, WI at Ascension Hospital on August 10, 2021 at the age of 80 years old to enter her heavenly home.
She confessed Christ at an early age and she received her education in Enterprise, MS. On November 8, 1958 she was united in marriage to Robert James Johnson Sr. and to this union they were blessed with seven children.
In 1965 Robert and Mattie decided to relocate their family to Racine, WI where Mattie worked many different jobs including Jacobsen Textron where she retired in 2001. Mattie’s career continued after she retired by working many others jobs such as; Cleaning Services, KFC, Alpha Homes and Society Assets. Several years after working numerous jobs after her retirement, Mattie decided she would begin traveling and spending quality time in the company of her family, mainly devoting her time to her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She truly loved her family and she fully supported them in every opportunity that she was given. She loved reading and studying the bible, she loved reading a good novel, working on puzzles and spending quality time in the company of family and friends.
Mattie was a faithful and dedicated member of Second Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Reverend Mack C. Davis. She later became a partner with Christ Community Baptist Church under the leadership of Dr. Daryn David Crenshaw and actively attended Church until the Pandemic temporarily closed the doors of the church, but she continued to stay active by worshiping with her church family through Streaming Services.
Mattie Lena Johnson leaves to cherish her precious memories her loving children: Debbie (Michael Oliver) Johnson of Racine, WI; Walter (Rhonda Harden) Johnson of Brooklyn Park, MN; Robert Jr. (Roseann) Johnson of Norfork, AK; Janice (Calvin) Martin; Elmer (Alnita) Johnson all of Racine, WI; sisters; Patricia Price of Racine, WI; Sarah Loper of Biloxi, MS; Barbara Powell, of Columbus GA; brothers; Harvey Lee Price, John Price and Patrick Price all of Stonewall, MS; brother-in-law; Charlie L. Johnson of Durham, NC; 19 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; Goddaughters Emma Laynette Vaughn, of Seattle, WA and DeVonda Smith of Atlanta, GA; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear and close friends and three granddogs.
Mattie was preceded in death by her husband Robert J. Johnson Sr., her parents Elmer and Katie Mae Price; sister, Easter Cooper, brothers, Elmer Willie Price Jr, Mack Louis Price, Mother-In-Law, Hattie Mae Johnson; brother-in-law, Gilbert Lewis Johnson, sister-in-law, Marva L. Johnson; two daughters, Tammy Delores Johnson Denise Sharnett Johnson, and granddaughter Kayomi Streeter.
Her Homegoing service will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. A visitation will be hosted on Friday at the funeral home from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Entombment will take place on Saturday, August 21st at 10:00 a.m. at West Lawn Memorial Park, (please meet at the main gate /@ 9:45 a.m.).
