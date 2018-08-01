Matthew R. Weidman
January 4, 1976—July 29, 2018
RACINE—Matthew R. Weidman, age 42, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, July 29, 2018.
He was born in Racine, January 4, 1976, son of Robert and Kathleen (Nee: Eckert) Weidman. Matthew was last employed by Pottinger Steel Inc. An avid fisherman, he loved boating and spending time on the water.
He will be dearly missed by the love of his life, Kim Saffold; his parents, Bob and Kathie; his daughter, Faith Avila; “his boy” Davion Saffold; brother, John (Eileen) Anzalone; sisters, Melissa (Pat) LaFon, Melinda Bieber; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
A celebration of Matthew’s life will be held at a later date. Memorials to the family have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
