Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Matthew R. Weidman

Matthew R. Weidman

January 4, 1976—July 29, 2018

RACINE—Matthew R. Weidman, age 42, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, July 29, 2018.

He was born in Racine, January 4, 1976, son of Robert and Kathleen (Nee: Eckert) Weidman. Matthew was last employed by Pottinger Steel Inc. An avid fisherman, he loved boating and spending time on the water.

He will be dearly missed by the love of his life, Kim Saffold; his parents, Bob and Kathie; his daughter, Faith Avila; “his boy” Davion Saffold; brother, John (Eileen) Anzalone; sisters, Melissa (Pat) LaFon, Melinda Bieber; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

A celebration of Matthew’s life will be held at a later date. Memorials to the family have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Matthew R. Weidman
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments