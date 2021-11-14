Matthew M. Madisen

Sept. 26, 1987 - Nov. 3, 2021

RACINE- Matthew Michael Madisen, 34, passed away on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

He was born on September 26, 1987, to James and Mary (nee: May) Madisen in Racine. Matthew attended Horlick High School.

He was employed with Picture Perfect Painting for many years with his brother DJ. Matthew enjoyed spending time with his children, family and friends. He also enjoyed miniature golf, board games, music and many other social activities.

He is survived by his children: Jorden, Chance, Bradley, and Marley; fiance, Carrie Heusdens; father, Jim (Kelly) Madisen; mother, Mary Madisen; grandmother, Jane Madisen; brothers: David (Ellyn) Madisen and Joshua Madisen; and sister, Kristen Madisen. He is further survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Matthew was preceded in death by grandparents, Clayton Madisen, and Alfred (Eleanor) May.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Salvation Army Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation Center, or to The Oxford House, drug free transitional living, Racine have been suggested.

Private services have been held.

