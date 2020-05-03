November 25, 1985 – April 29, 2020
RACINE – Matthew James Blonski, 34, passed away at his home on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Matthew was born in Milwaukee on November 25, 1985 to Jeffrey and Carol (nee: Mainus) Blonski. He graduated from St. Rita’s School and Horlick High School as a homecoming king and state volleyball champion. He then received his bachelor’s degree from UW-Milwaukee. Matt was employed as a supervisor at PPG Industries in Oak Creek. He was a 4-H member which started his love for the outdoors. Matt loved anything that had to do with the outdoors fishing, hunting and golfing. He was a gentle giant and would do anything for anyone. Matt was an avid Packer, Brewer and Badger fan. His presence filled up a room and he made anywhere feel like a party.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his parents Jeff and Carol, brother Jeffrey (Heather), fiancée Kaycee Hearne and his beloved lab Vinny, Kaycee’s parents Daryl and Kim Hearne and her brother Derek Hearne. He is further survived by aunts, uncles, other relatives and too many friends to list by name. Matt was preceded in death by his grandparents Elaine and Ralph Blonski and Lois and Joseph Mainus.
A private family service was held and a celebration of Matt’s life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family have been suggested.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
