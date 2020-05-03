Matthew James Blonski

Matthew was born in Milwaukee on November 25, 1985 to Jeffrey and Carol (nee: Mainus) Blonski. He graduated from St. Rita’s School and Horlick High School as a homecoming king and state volleyball champion. He then received his bachelor’s degree from UW-Milwaukee. Matt was employed as a supervisor at PPG Industries in Oak Creek. He was a 4-H member which started his love for the outdoors. Matt loved anything that had to do with the outdoors fishing, hunting and golfing. He was a gentle giant and would do anything for anyone. Matt was an avid Packer, Brewer and Badger fan. His presence filled up a room and he made anywhere feel like a party.