Matthew J. Rotkis

December 12, 1936 – December 29, 2020

Racine – Matthew J. Rotkis, age 84, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital Tuesday, afternoon, December 29, 2020.

A lifetime resident, Matt was born in Racine on December 12, 1936. On September 8, 1966, Matt was united in marriage with the love of his life, Joan C. Frederiksen.

Matt was employed with SC Johnson for over 25 years and was a member of the local Carpenters Union. In retirement, he served as a crossing guard in our community – who thrived on seeing all the smiles on the faces of the little ones he helped get to school safely. Above all, Matt loved being at home in the surroundings of his entire family – especially when he could spoil his great-grandchildren.

Surviving are his loving wife of 54 years, Joan; daughter, Theresa M. Meyers; son, Matthew Rotkis Jr.; grandchildren, Antwane “Andy” Miller and Meagan (Robert) Sus; great-grandchildren, Carter John, Peyton Sus, Sebastian Miller & Warren Matthew Sus; and sister-in-law, Nancy (Bruce) Burman.

In accordance with Matt’s wishes, private services will be held at a later date.

