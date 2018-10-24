February 1, 1959—October 20, 2018
RACINE—Surrounded by his loving family, Matthew J. Caretta Jr., age 59, passed away Saturday, October 20, 2018 at his residence.
He was born in Racine, February 1, 1959, son of Margaret (Nee: Drier) and Matthew Caretta Sr.
Matthew was a graduate of Washington Park High School “Class of 1977”. On April 3, 1999 he was united in marriage to Laura K. Gillis. He was employed at E.C. Styberg Engineering Company for over forty years, retiring in 2018, due to health complications. Mechanically inclined, Matthew could fix anything and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was also an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing, had a great love for music, and enjoyed gaming.
He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of nineteen years, Laura; his children, Amanda Caretta (T.J.) Hull of Milwaukee, Brandon Silvani of Sheboygan Falls, Melissa Silvani of Ironwood, MI, Jordan Silvani of Cambria; his grandchildren, Jayden Robertson, Gabriella Sanfelipe, Michael Sanfelipe, Anthony Silvani, Sean Baerwolf-Silvani; his mother, Margaret Caretta of Racine; brothers, Mark Caretta of Racine, Michael (Laurie) Caretta of Onalaska, Robert (Jennifer) Caretta of Burlington; his beloved dog, Lily; nieces, nephews, other relatives, the DeKeyser family and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Matthew Caretta Sr., father-in-law, Richard G. Gillis, and his former in-laws, Daniel and Carol DeKeyser.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 27, 2018, 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home with his nephew, Rev. Jason Gillis officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday at the funeral home from 2:00 p.m. until time of service at 4:00 p.m.
A special thank you to the caregivers at Horizon’s Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.