March 17, 1980—March 2, 2019
RACINE—Matthew D. Kramer, 38, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 2, 2019.
He was born in Tomahawk, on March 17, 1980, the son of Carl Jr. and Mary (Renteria) Kramer. Matt attended Case High School and Gateway Technical College. Matt held various jobs over the years, most recently he was employed at Stericycle.
Matt was a Boy Scout and later was proud to become a scout leader. He loved the outdoors, especially camping. Matt enjoyed golf, road trips, long walks, Frisbee golf, cooking and reading. Most of all, he loved the time spent with his daughter Raz and his family. He was a kind, fun loving, caring free spirit who loved everyone and will be truly missed.
He is survived by his daughter, Razalyn, his parents; sisters, Toni and Megan Kramer; nephews, James and Naruto Kramer, and his grandfather, Louis Renteria. He is further survived by cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.
Matt was preceded in death by his grandmothers, and his grandfather.
A memorial service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 1 p.m. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family to go toward Razalyn’s future education would be appreciated.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
262-632-4479
