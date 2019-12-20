June 30, 1977 — December 16, 2019

Matthew Aaron Wagner, beloved son, brother, and friend, was born on June 30th 1977 in Racine. Due to a rare medical condition, Matt fought from the very beginning for the life he so loved. In recent years, his struggle became more difficult, and on Monday, December 16th 2019, Matt’s body said “enough.” He passed away peacefully at home with his family, his dogs, and the spirit of Christmas all around him.

In spite of his challenges, Matt attended Ballard High School in Louisville, KY before moving to Charlotte, NC with his family. In Charlotte, he was very active in the community and made friends wherever he went. He was a volunteer at the South Charlotte Branch of the Mecklenburg County Public Library, he participated in the Beyond Limits program at the Harris YMCA, and he attended many programs at the Marion Diehl Center.

Matt is unforgettable. He was a character with a larger-than-life personality and a great sense of humor. There are a million “Matt” stories that everyone who knew him will always remember. He showed us how to enjoy the simple things in life. He loved the joy of holidays, music, making art, baking, being outdoors, and spending time with family. Matt was a great observer of life and a great teacher; he taught those around him that life is more than what meets the eye.