PALM COAST, FL – Mathias “Mat” Joseph Frueh passed away on June 24, 2022, at Sabal Palms in Palm Coast, FL. Mat was born in St. Louis, MO, on July 12, 1931, to Mathias and Mathilda (nee: Becherer) Frueh. He married Patricia Ivah Hogenkamp while in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict. After his Air Force duty, he attended Washington University in St. Louis, where he earned an associate degree in electrical engineering. In his career he designed electric motors and machinery for various manufacturers.

He is survived by a daughter, Terry Ann Stevens in Phoenix, AZ; a son, Donald Joseph Frueh (Carol) in Willowbrook, IL; a grandson, Aaron Joseph Frueh (Taylor) in Indianapolis, IN; a brother, Robert Frueh in Vero Beach, FL; cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Jeanette (nee: Frueh) Camp. He was a member of Shores United Methodist Church. His hobbies were building and flying radio controlled model airplanes and singing with various choruses dating back to his high school chorus, barbershop chorus and quartets. He was active with the Ancient City R/C Flyers Club, the St. Augustine Community Chorus and the Coquina Crossing Chorale. Burial will be in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis in the fall.