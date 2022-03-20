 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mathews 'Joe' Thomas

Mathews "Joe" Thomas

RACINE – Mr. Mathews “Joe” Thomas, 89, passed away at his residence on March 10, 2022.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Friday, March 25, 2022, for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

The Celebration of his Life and Homegoing will take place at 11:00 a.m. with his son, Pastor Jimmy Thomas officiating. His interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Please see the funeral home’s website for a complete obituary.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory

4600 County Line Road

Mount Pleasant, WI

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

