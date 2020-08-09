Mason R. Maresh

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 29, 1990 – July 29, 2020

RACINE – Mason Robert Maresh, age 29, found peace on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

Mason was born in Burlington, WI on September 29, 1990. He was a graduate of St. Lucy School and Washington Park High School. Talented with his hands, Mason was employed as an accomplished welder and CNC maintenance mechanic.

Among his interests, Mason stayed in shape by working out, fishing, and computer. However, Mason’s world revolved around his beautiful son, Ayden (age 7). When Mason was healthy, his personality was bigger than life itself … always happy, joking, funny and life of the party.

In addition to his beloved son, Ayden, Mason is survived by his mother, Kay Maresh; father, Eric Maresh; Ayden’s mother, Julia Ruyter; grandparents, Jeannie & Bon Zaptin, Elinor & Dennis Wendt, and June & Ron Winkelman; other dear relatives and many, many friends – too numerous to mention all by name. Mason was greeted in Heaven by his dad, Dale Dixon; and grandfather, Thomas Pettit.