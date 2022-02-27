May 7, 1967 - Feb 08, 2022

RACINE — Marylou Jean Espinoza, passed away peacefully at her home in Racine, WI, surrounded by her family, after a long courageous battle with Primary Progressive Aphasia.

Marylou graduated from Gateway Technical College with a degree in Applied Science. She was employed at Home Depot for 20 years, leaving due to health reasons. She was a specialist in flooring and window coverings which she enjoyed. She was a customer favorite, for her personality and her knowledge.

Her passion was gardening. She spent many hours planting her favorite flowers, throughout many seasons, which she in turn gave to her neighbors who dubbed her The Flower Lady. Her home was her retreat and she surrounded herself with all of the things that she loved.

Marylou was a kind soul and was loved very dearly. She will never be forgotten and will remain in our hearts forever. Marylou has earned her wings.

Marylou is survived by her sons: Steve and Alex Avila; and brothers: Pete (Sara) Espinoza and Robert Espinoza; sisters, Rosemary (Daniel) Avila, Rebecca Flores, and former brother-in-law, Robert Flores.

Marylou has been reunited in death with her parents: Joe Sr. and Amelia Espinoza; brothers: Marcus, Herman, and Johnny Espinoza; and sister Elvira Rodriguez.

We would like to extend a special thanks to her friends at Home Depot, who helped her in her time of need and to Aurora Hospice Alliance who were kind, compassionate, and caring in her final days.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be submitted to the National Aphasia Association in an effort to provide more research for this degenerative disease.

