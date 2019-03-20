October 1, 1931—March 17, 2019
MaryAnn Funk, age 87, a loving wife for 39 years, a devoted mother of four, a grandmother of eight, and a great-grandmother of fourteen, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at The Addison of Pleasant Prairie.
Born in Hays, Kansas on October 1, 1931, she was the oldest child of Rose and Clement Urban. MaryAnn was educated in Hutchinson, Kansas and moved to Colorado, where in 1951, she married Louis H. Funk. One of their first dates, to her mother’s utter delight, was a Sunday Mass.
They moved to the family farm in Paris, WI and had four children: Janice, Joseph, Jill, and Jackie.
MaryAnn worked at a hospital and on the farm; baked delectable apple pies; traveled to Palm Springs, Hawaii and Florida; and played pinochle and golf with a passion. When she was 62, she hit a hole-in-one.
When she lost her favorite travel partner, Louie, in 1990, she kept taking trips with friends and family, touring China, Germany, Florida and Alaska. She also loved to watch her beloved White Sox play baseball.
She is survived by her three oldest children, Janice (Bruce) Bosman of Kenosha, Joseph (Dianne) Funk of Union Grove and Jill Oscarson of Pleasant Prairie; all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jim and Jerry Urban; and a brother-in-law, Jerry Turner.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; their youngest daughter, Jackie; nine sisters and brother; and her son-in-law, Richard Oscarson.
Funeral Services honoring MaryAnn’s life will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 7400 39th Avenue. Private interment will take place in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Paris, WI. A visitation for MaryAnn will be held at the church on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to consider memorial remembrances to Heartland Hospice Services of Kenosha, 9114 58th Pl. #500, Kenosha, WI 53144 or St. Mary Catholic Church, 7307 40th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53142.
The family offers their deepest gratitude to the staff at The Addison; especially to Annie for her kindness and compassion.
Piasecki-Althaus Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144
262-658-4101
Online Condolences at www.piasecki-althaus.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.