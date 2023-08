Maryann E. Henningfeld, born to Eternal Life Monday, July 31, 2023 at the age of 74 years.

Visitation will be held 9AM-12:40PM, Friday, August 4, 2023 at (ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC FAITH COMMUNITY, 305 SOUTH FIRST ST., WATERFORD, WI 53185), with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 1PM. Condolences can be left at www.mealyfuneralhome.com.