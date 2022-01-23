1950-2022

KENOSHA — Mary Y. Perrine of Kenosha unexpectedly passed away on Thursday January 20, 2022, at the Heritage Square Health Care Center in Greendale, WI.

She attended Holy Rosary Grade School, was a graduate of St. Joseph High School and attended the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. For 20 years Mary loved working for Dr. Whetone prior to his retirement. She was a Real Estate Broker who previously worked for Bear Realty and was last employed by Pitts Brothers & Associates, LLC. Mary was a member of the South Shore Realty Association, the National Association of Realtors, The Wisconsin Realtor Association; a Certified Residential Specialist (CRS); Member of the Real Estate Buyer's Agent Council (ABR) and a graduate of the Real Estate Institute. (GRI). She was past President and member of the Kenosha Junior Woman's Club; past President and Board member of the Italian American Ladies Auxiliary; Past Present of Kenosha Special Olympics and member of Victoria Cologna in Racine. She also served on the board involved with the Kenosha Dream Playground. Mary was always so proud of all the local organizations that she served. She was an active member at Holy Rosary Catholic Church serving on numerous committees including Parish Council, Stewardship Committee, School Board and Festival Board serving as festival chairman and co-chair for many years.

Her "Botanical gardens" was a deep expression of her love for gardening. In full bloom, it was a work of art and throughout her lifetime, her garden provided her with a sense of peace and serenity. Mary would always plant more flowers than what she needed, so when friends stopped by to admire its beauty, she would never hesitate to tell them to take what they wanted as a reminder that she would be with them always. In doing so, we realized that it was her garden and her love that helped us all to blossom.

She was one in a million and a loving and compassionate person. She will always be remembered for her genuine love of life, her unwavering devotion to her faith in God, her caring personality and for her infectious smile that could light up your soul.

Mary is survived by her brother Michael and his wife Roberta of California, sister and best friend Diane Brazale of Milwaukee, WI, and her brother Robert Perrine of California. She is further survived by her nieces and nephews: Theresa Brazale of Milwaukee, WI; Dina Perrine Meinzer and her husband Marcus of Pleasant Prairie, WI; Todd (Erica) Perrine of California and Tate Perrine of California, along with her great nephew Beckett John Meinzer of Pleasant Prairie, WI. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Lee Anne Perrine Laing of Racine. She was preceded in death by her parents, her grandparents, her brother John, her brother-in-law, John Brazale and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. The love that she had for her family and her many friends was always in her heart and will be greatly missed. If she was still with us, she would say "live life to the fullest like I did and always appreciate the ones you love."

Memorials to the family would be appreciated so donations can be made to Mary's favorite charities.

Memorial visitation will be held at Proko Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Holy Rosary Church 2224 45th Street Kenosha, WI on Thursday January 27, 2022, at 11:00 am. Interment will be private. The family requests that you follow existing guidelines in place with CDC. Thank you for understanding.

