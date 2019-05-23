RACINE – Mary Wahlen passed away at Ridgewood Care Center.
Visitation with the family will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will start at 12:00 PM. with Father Yameed Blonco celebrating. A service of committal and entombment will be privately held at Holy Cross – Queen of Martyrs Patio (Hwy. 32) at a later date. Condolences may be shared online at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
262-634-3361
