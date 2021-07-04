Mary V. Glass (nee Varicor)

Mary moved to Racine as a young girl. She was united in marriage to her first husband, William Knudsen on May 31, 1952, together they raised four daughters. Mary later married William A. “Dub” Glass on November 10, 1983 and they had the time of their life, traveling the country. Mary was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, White Shrine of Jerusalem and Amaranth. She enjoyed attending the opera, loved to cook, was very creative and looked forward to going to the casino, playing bingo and scratch-offs.