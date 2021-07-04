Mary V. Glass (nee Varicor)

February 15, 1930—June 27, 2021
MILWAUKEE—Mary V. Glass, 91, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021.
She was born on February 15, 1930 to Guy and Mary (nee Wandell) Zaricor in St Louis, MO.
Mary moved to Racine as a young girl. She was united in marriage to her first husband, William Knudsen on May 31, 1952, together they raised four daughters. Mary later married William A. “Dub” Glass on November 10, 1983 and they had the time of their life, traveling the country. Mary was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, White Shrine of Jerusalem and Amaranth. She enjoyed attending the opera, loved to cook, was very creative and looked forward to going to the casino, playing bingo and scratch-offs.
Mary is survived by her husband Dub; children: MaryAnna (Frank) Michalowski, Karen (Kurt) Genich, Carol (Russell) Grothus, Margaret Lampark, David (Linda) Glass, Laurie Glass, Chris Glass; brother, John Zaricor; sisters-in-law: Jackie and Ruth Zaricor; grandchildren: Nancy (Tony) Covello, William (Brenda Rose) Genich, Elizabeth (Jon) Krebs, Brian (Kristi) Michalowski, Nathan (Leah Kohn-Zeni) Michalowski, Leah (Rob) Polack, Anne Grothus, Catherine (Andrew Eldridge Martin) Grothus, Russell (Desaray) Grothus, Sarah (Adam) Savino, Jessica (Parker) Barr, Madelyn (Daniel Ehn) Lampark, Rachel (Phil) Morris, Frank Reisenauer, Jennifer Reisenauer; Kevin (Kathi) Glass, Kelly, Jason and Kari Glass; and 18 great grandchildren. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, William Knudsen; grandchildren: Emily R. Lampark and Ryan Glass; brothers: Guy D. Zaricor, James Zaricor; sister, Carol Lee Niccolai; sons-in-law: Peter Reisenauer and Mark Lampark.
A memorial service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.
Private inurnment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.
