Jan. 10, 1956—June 11, 2023

Mary Susan (Wasik) DeGuire, age 67 of Paris, TN, died Sunday, June 11, 2023 in Jackson, TN.

She retired from an HR role at Target. Mary was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #552 of Somers, WI. She loved crocheting, collecting antiques and crystal stones, and enjoyed wearing vintage hats.

Mary was born January 10, 1956, in Racine, WI, to the late Michael and Marie (Adamek) Wasik. Living most of her life in Racine, she retired to Paris, TN about 12 years ago. She was married April 3, 2007, to Bruce Allen DeGuire, who survives, of Paris.

Along with her husband, she is also survived by her children: William “Bill” (Stephanie) Folk, Angel Marie (Matt) Stephenson, Gary (Joann) Folk; stepchildren: Christopher (Jill Winski) DeGuire, and Gregory (Lorie) DeGuire; one sister, Susan Mary (Ted) DeMicchi; one brother, Michael (Judy) Wasik; grandchildren: Elias and Emmelia Folk, Abigail and Michael Simpson, Will and JJ Tucker, and Logan, Ava, and Emmett Folk.

Arrangements are being handled by Ridgeway Funeral Home in Paris, TN.

No services are planned at this time. Interment of ashes at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery planned.