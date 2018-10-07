Try 1 month for 99¢
PRESCOTT, AZ - Mary Susan Short (Dillon) 68 years old, passed away on September 27th, 2018 in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

She was born in Chicago, Illinois to Parents, Edward Dillon and Helen (Skrocki) Dillon. She lived in Prescott Valley since 2015. Mary previously lived in Racine, Wisconsin for 30 years.

Mary earned her Bachelor's Degree from Northeastern University in Illinois. She enjoyed a career with S.C. Johnson for 25 years.

She is survived by her Children, Michael Short, and Spouse- Marlo Short. Megan Kirchmer (Short), Spouse-Ryan Kirchmer. Elizabeth Parknowitz (Short), Spouse – Chuck Parknowitz. Grandchildren(6): Madeline Short, Julia Short, Jackson Kirchmer, Tenley Kirchmer, Emma Parknowitz, Kasey Parknowitz.

Mary was an active member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Prescott Valley where she served at monthly interfaith meals. She also volunteered her time with the Hungry Kids Project, where her passion to help children with hunger related issues were realized. She enjoyed her Women's Bible study group. She loved to bake and she loved Christmas! Mary loved her family most of all – her 3 Children, their spouses, and her 6 Grandchildren. Her legacy is her love for all of them.

Services will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Prescott Valley on Friday October 12, 2018 at 3:00 p.m.

Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home

Mary Susan Short
