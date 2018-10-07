Mary Susan Short
PRESCOTT, AZ - Mary Susan Short (Dillon) 68 years old, passed away on September 27th, 2018 in Prescott Valley, Arizona.
She was born in Chicago, Illinois to Parents, Edward Dillon and Helen (Skrocki) Dillon. She lived in Prescott Valley since 2015. Mary previously lived in Racine, Wisconsin for 30 years.
Mary earned her Bachelor's Degree from Northeastern University in Illinois. She enjoyed a career with S.C. Johnson for 25 years.
She is survived by her Children, Michael Short, and Spouse- Marlo Short. Megan Kirchmer (Short), Spouse-Ryan Kirchmer. Elizabeth Parknowitz (Short), Spouse – Chuck Parknowitz. Grandchildren(6): Madeline Short, Julia Short, Jackson Kirchmer, Tenley Kirchmer, Emma Parknowitz, Kasey Parknowitz.
Mary was an active member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Prescott Valley where she served at monthly interfaith meals. She also volunteered her time with the Hungry Kids Project, where her passion to help children with hunger related issues were realized. She enjoyed her Women's Bible study group. She loved to bake and she loved Christmas! Mary loved her family most of all – her 3 Children, their spouses, and her 6 Grandchildren. Her legacy is her love for all of them.
Services will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Prescott Valley on Friday October 12, 2018 at 3:00 p.m.
Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.