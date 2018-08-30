November 15, 1935—August 26, 2018
LAKE DELTON—Mary Sue Grau-DeRosier, age 82, of Lake Delton, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 26, 2018 at her home surrounded by her family.
A private family gathering will be held at a later date.
Sue was born November 25, 1935 in Racine, WI, the daughter of Floyd and Helene (Homan) Fancher. Sue spent most of her life in Racine, being a loving mother and homemaker. She and her husband David Grau lived several years in Branson, MO, until his death. Upon relocating back to Racine, she met her second husband Arnold DeRosier and they retired to the Wisconsin Dells area.
Those that met Sue instantly fell in love with her. She was always seen smiling and left laughter in her trail. She was truly a person that enjoyed life and created joy for others.
Sue is survived by daughter, Jamie Markovic and two sons, David and Jeff Grau. Sue also leaves behind 5 grandchildren, Brandon, Richina, Kurtis, Anthony, and Lucas; 8 great grandchildren and special friend, Janice Goss. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, William Fancher; her husbands, David Grau and Arnold DeRosier; son, Kurtis Grau and daughter, Tracie Gorelik.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lake Delton, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
