1927 -2020
Mary Stone former Racine resident preceded in death by her husband John Stone and her son mark Stone and her daughter Dolores Stone. Survived by five daughters Barb Sorensen (Tim Sorenson), Jean McDowell (Mike McDowell), Carol Stone, Shelly Benning, Darlene Stone and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
We will be having a small private service for family on Friday.
