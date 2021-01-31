 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mary Sovelenko
0 comments

Mary Sovelenko

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Mary Sovelenko, age 86, a resident of Racine, died January 22nd, 2021 at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine.

Services will be private.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News