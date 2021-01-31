Mary Sovelenko, age 86 a resident of Racine died January 22nd, 2021 at Ascension Hospital in Racine.
Services will be private.
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations
Stephen P. Casey, Funeral Director
(262) 6530667
Mary Sovelenko, age 86 a resident of Racine died January 22nd, 2021 at Ascension Hospital in Racine.
Services will be private.
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations
Stephen P. Casey, Funeral Director
(262) 6530667
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.