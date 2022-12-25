Mary Soley (Schlichting)

July 8, 1931 – Dec. 13, 2022

RACINE—Mary Soley age 91, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Ignite Medical Resort, Oak Creek, WI. She was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan on July 8, 1931, to Walter G. and Helen E. (Rathmann) Schlichting. Mary attended Western Michigan College Campus School from kindergarten through her junior year in high school, when her family moved to Racine in July 1948. She was a 1949 graduate of Wm Horlick High School and a 1953 graduate of Carroll College, Waukesha, WI. She graduated with a BA degree in English and Sociology, and was a member of Delta Zeta Sorority, Sigma Tau Delta, National Honorary English Fraternity, Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity, Homecoming Queen, Prom Court, newspaper, yearbook staff and loved tennis.

Mary was a third-grade teacher for 8 years, and then was chosen Team Leader for the National Teacher Corps at Garfield School. She secured her master’s degree in Education from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee in 1967 and became a social worker- counselor for Racine Unified altogether 31 years. Mary was a longtime member, usher, Deacon, and liturgist at First Presbyterian Church. She was past Secretary of the Racine Area Retired Educators Assn, a member of the Graham-Cahoon Unit of Women’s Club and membership chairman of the club where she enjoyed the women’s luncheons, and the nursery school vision testing.

Mary was an honorary 50-year life member and milestone chairman of The American Association of University Women where she belonged to a Book and Lunch group, Cultures and Cuisines, and playing bridge. She was a member of P.E.O. Sisterhood and chaplain of Chapter C.F., a Milwaukee Repertory and Theater Guild member. She enjoyed gardening, reading, getting together with all her friends, and writing cards and letters to friends and family.

Surviving are her two children: Dr. Jane Danowit and James Hansen; four grandchildren: Dr. Rachel Danowit Allen, Dr. Zach (Paige) Danowit, Lauder Hansen and Jack Hansen; great-grandchildren: Audrey Allen, Cora Allen, Charlotte Danowit; nephew, Eric Polzin; two cousins: Mrs. Sally (David) Kloppenburg Conley and Bob (Trudy) Kloppenburg.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved sister, Mary Polzin; grandson, Owen Stuart Hansen; her uncle and aunt: Ralph and Bernice Kloppenburg, grandparents and two cousins: Jack and Jerry Kloppenburg.

A memorial service will be held at the funeral home Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 2 pm with Reverend Jennifer Gleichauf officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 1-2 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to First Presbyterian Church or to a charity of one’s choice. A special note of thanks to Dr. Gerald Wisniewski, Peggy, and his staff for the excellent compassionate care and support that he gave Mary during her lifetime. Mary also wanted to give a special thanks to Dr. Hardacher and Dr. Wills.

The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses at Ascension, Aurora Medical, and Ignite for your care of Mary.

