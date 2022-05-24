June 23, 1942—May 21, 2022

GLOBE, AZ.—Mary Ruth Kohlmann, 79 passed away at her home in Globe, AZ, on the evening of May 21, 2022. The daughter of Arno and Beulah Drewel, Mary was born in Racine, WI. She was married to her childhood sweetheart and love of her life, David A. Kohlmann for 59 years, and together they moved to Globe, AZ in 1992.

Surviving are her husband, David A. Kohlmann Sr.; their two sons; daughters-in-law; and their families: David A. Kohlmann Jr., Krisy Kohlmann, Todd J. Kohlmann, and Kamila Kohlmann; as well as her brother and sister-in-law: William and Carrie Drewel.

She was proceeded in death by both her parents; her older sister, Nancy Jones; her younger brother, James Drewel; and her beloved cat, Pee Wee.

Mary was a kind and loving person who will be missed greatly. She was not only a wonderful wife and mother, but also a best friend to her family.

Mary touched many people’s hearts with her kindness and caregiving; she took joy in looking after others and any stray cat that wandered her way.