 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mary Rose Polcin

  • 0
Mary Rose Polcin

Oct. 8, 1952—Nov. 21, 2021

MENASHA—Mary Rose Polcin, 69, of Menasha, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on November 21, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

The Requiem High Mass for Mary will be on Tuesday, November, 30, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at ST. MICHAEL’S CHAPEL, 1782 Lost Dauphin Rd., De Pere, with Father Andrew Dwyer SSPX officiating. Visitation for Mary will be held on November 29, 2021, at the WICHMANN TRI COUNTY CHAPEL, 1592 ONEIDA ST, MENASHA, from 3:00 p.m. until the rosary and devotion at 5:00 p.m. And again at CHURCH from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment to follow at St. Michaels Cemetery after Mass.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 39: Easy ways to save money on holiday decorations this year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News