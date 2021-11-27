Mary Rose Polcin

The Requiem High Mass for Mary will be on Tuesday, November, 30, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at ST. MICHAEL’S CHAPEL, 1782 Lost Dauphin Rd., De Pere, with Father Andrew Dwyer SSPX officiating. Visitation for Mary will be held on November 29, 2021, at the WICHMANN TRI COUNTY CHAPEL, 1592 ONEIDA ST, MENASHA, from 3:00 p.m. until the rosary and devotion at 5:00 p.m. And again at CHURCH from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment to follow at St. Michaels Cemetery after Mass.