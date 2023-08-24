Sept. 14, 1937 – Aug. 18, 2023

RACINE—Mary “Rita Zieman, age 85, passed away peacefully at Lakeshore at Siena on Friday, August 18, 2023.

Mary “Rita” was born in Lake Forest, IL on September 14, 1937 to the late Clyde and Grace (nee: Dunn) Belcher. On October 4, 1958 in St. Mary’s Catholic Church – Lake Forest, IL she was united in marriage with Glenn Zieman, who preceded her in death on January 16, 2017. Catholic by faith, some of Rita’s interests included crossword and wordsearch puzzles, was an extreme book enthusiast, working in her rose garden, had quite the collection of antique spoons and ceramic cats, and was a Chicago Cubs fan. She also enjoyed cooking and baking for her family. Above all, she loved spending time with her entire family.

Surviving are her daughters: Kathryn Zieman, Ann (Michael) Richow, Carolyn Zieman and Patricia (Ron) Luttrell; son, Stephen (Karen) Zieman; grandchildren: Sarah (Christopher) Stein, Emily (Adam Janiak) Richow, Krista Richow and Connor Zieman; great-grandchildren: Brayden Modrow, Lucas Stein and Kiley Janiak; sister-in-law, Janet Perrson; and special cousin, Carol Hardman, and other cousins, a niece and nephews.

Services celebrating Rita’s life will be held on Monday, August 28, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Fr. Paul Balikyogerako officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. Memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin Foundation have been suggested. A heartfelt note of thanks to Fr. Paul and the entire staff of Lakeshore at Siena and Compassus Hospice for the compassionate care and support given in Rita’s time of need. May God bless all of you!

