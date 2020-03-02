Mary Pauline Berthelsen
Mary Pauline Berthelsen

Mary Pauline Berthelsen

March 16, 1921—February 27, 2020

RACINE—Mary Pauline Berthelsen, 98, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, February 27, 2020.

A celebration of Mary’s life will be held at Wilson Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Nathan Joy James officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service. Interment will be at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to either Calvary Memorial Church missions or to TEAM. Condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Avenue

Racine, Wisconsin 53405

262-634-3361

