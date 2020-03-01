March 16, 1921 – February 27, 2020

RACINE – Mary Pauline Berthelsen, 98, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, February 27, 2020.

Mary was born in Alberta, Canada to the late Edward and Anna (nee: Nelson) Holgerson on March 16, 1921. She graduated high school and went to the Prairie Bible Institute for three years. Mary spent 35 years as a missionary in India from 1947 until 1982. In Amalner, India, she was united in marriage to Einer Berthelsen on September 12, 1957.

Mary, along with her husband, were devoted and faithful servants of the Lord. Together, they were active members of Calvary Memorial Church and missionaries with The Evangelical Alliance Mission (TEAM). They both were instrumental in helping establish many TEAM churches in India. During her time as a missionary, Mary served as a nurse and spread the Gospel of the Lord to the people of India.

Mary taught Sunday school at Calvary Memorial Church. She was involved in the ladies group, served in the kitchen group, and was a member of the seniors group. Mary also taught Bible studies to the children in her neighborhood. Most importantly, her lifelong desire and last wish was that people would believe in the name of the Lord and be saved (Acts 16:31).

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}