January 6, 1928—May 1, 2021

RACINE—Mary Patricia “Pat” Howells, age 93, passed away on May 1, 2021 at her home in Racine in the care of her daughter, Mary.

Pat was born January 6, 1928 to James and Mary Williams in Philadelphia, PA. She was a child of a military family and was exposed to many adventures and experiences. As a young adult, she attended Penn State and was one of three women to graduate with a degree in business. She used her knowledge in business management, to assist others during the tax season and to teach her children the value of money. She met her husband, Chet at Penn State and they enjoyed many years together until his death in 1990.

Pat was a caring, giving, encouraging, patient and loving person. She had an infectious sense of humor. Moving several times in her lifetime, she was able to make a house a home where everyone was welcomed. She enjoyed knitting, needlepoint, painting, gardening, baking, playing cards, and engaging in healthy debates. She was an advocate for those less fortunate. Pat had many pets over the years and provided them with great care.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents; twin brothers; husband, Chet and son, Jeffrey.