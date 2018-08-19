Mary P. Shaughnessy
Nee: Grno
August 25, 1918 - March 4, 2018
KENOSHA - Mary P. Shaughnessy, 99 passed away on Sunday, March 4, 2018 at Brookside Care Center, Kenosha.
Mary was born in Racine, August 25, 1918. The daughter of the late Joseph & Marie (nee: Secansky) Grno.
Mary was married to Richard Shaughnessy (deceased 1997) for 60 years. Survived by sons Michael (Bonny, deceased) Shaughnessy and Bill Shaughnessy; daughters, Judith Baierl (Bernard), and Maureen (Randy) Letsch. Seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her sisters Irene Tyler, Emily Kersten, and brother Joseph Grno.
Mary was a resident of Racine for most of her life. Employed by Western Printing Publishing for over 20 years. Previous member of St. Edwards Church. Recent member of St. Richards. An outstanding Slovak cook in her time. And, well into her 90's she still insisted on cooking for herself and feeding her family. A strong independent woman.
A private mass for family will be held at St. Richards,1503 Grand Avenue, Racine, August 24, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Highway 32.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
