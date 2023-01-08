WISCONSIN RAPIDS - Mary Nelson Hjortness, 93, passed away at Arborview Court on January 2, 2023. Mary was born in Racine to the late Olaf and Christine Nelson on March 17, 1929. She was united in marriage to Ivan Hjortness on her birthday, St. Patrick's Day, in 1951. She lived in Racine for 65 years before retiring to a home they built on Lake Arrowhead. Mary will be remembered for her passion for books, golf, and needlework, as well as sharing all she learned with others. Most importantly, her family always came first.