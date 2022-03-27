Mary Margaret Jaeger

Sept. 15, 1922 - March 7, 2022

RAYMOND - Mary Margaret Jaeger, age 99, of the Village of Raymond, passed away Monday, March 7, 2022, at Ascension All Saints Hospital. Mary was born September 15, 1922, to Joseph and Julia (nee Krajcir) Ciganek in Milwaukee, WI. Her early life was spent in Milwaukee where she attended school. On June 27, 1942, she was united in marriage to Rudolph A. Jaeger in Milwaukee, WI. Following their marriage they resided in Milwaukee, Wauwatosa and then moved to Raymond in 1981. Rudolph preceded her in death on August 3, 2000.

Mary lived a life of love for God and family. Her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all children captured her heart. Because of Mary, holidays and special occasions were spectacular. She was talented and shared her faith, love, and joy with all. Mary was formerly a Department Manager at Gimbel's, Mayfair for many years. She was a longtime member of St. Robert's Bellarmine Catholic Church.

Mary is survived by her children: Joseph (Kathleen) Jaeger of Raymond and Marie (Jim) Hourigan of Bardstown, KY; grandchildren: Michael (Dawn) Hourigan, Katie (Bryan) Reschar, and Jon Jaeger; great-grandchildren: Kinsey, Finn, Emma, and Tessa. She is further survived by her sister Joan Neibauer; and other relatives and friends. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, husband and siblings: Julie, Dolores, Ruth, Victor and infant brother Joey.

In honor of Mary, memorials may be made to St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church or St. Vincent DePaul.

Mary's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Timber Oaks for their gentle care of Mary.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 1:00 PM at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 3220 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove, WI. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 from 11:00 AM until 12:45 PM at the CHURCH. Burial will follow Mass at McPherson Cemetery in Raymond, WI.

