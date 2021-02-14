Mary Margaret Burza (nee: Vollendorf)

September 26, 1950 – February 9, 2021

RACINE – Mary Margaret Burza, age 70, passed away on Tuesday February 9, 2021 at her residence. Mary was born in Racine on September 26, 1950, daughter of the late Francis and Dorothy (nee: Bauer) Vollendorf.

Mary was a proud graduate of St. Catherine’s High school “Class of 1968.” She was employed as a CNA at Ascension All Saints and later cared for her mother. In her spare time, Mary enjoyed crafts, craft fairs and her time spent in Rhinelander.

Mary is survived by her children, Katherine Hermes and William Burza; 6 grandchildren; brothers, Thomas (Carole) Vollendorf; Robert (Robin) Vollendorf; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

There will be visitation at the funeral home on Tuesday February 16, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

