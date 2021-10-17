Mary M. Sand (nee: Francis)

Sept. 18, 1924—Oct. 13, 2021
RACINE—Mary Madeline Sand, age 97, passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021. She was born in Racine, September 18, 1924, daughter of the late Arthur and Lillian (nee: Beynes) Francis and was a lifelong resident.
Mary graduated from Wm Horlick High School “Class of 1942”. She went on to Cosmetology School and prior to her marriage worked for Margaret Francis. On November 28, 1951, Mary was united in marriage to Jerome Q. Sand. They were married for 61 years before Jerry passed away on July 21, 2013. Mary worked for RUSD for 8 eight years as a teaching assistant at Wadewitz and Mitchell School. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church for 55 years and a current member of St. Lucy’s Catholic Church. She enjoyed going to Knights of Columbus formals and parties, dancing, fishing, and vacationing up north. Above all she treasured the time spent with her family. Mary was a wonderful homemaker, wife, mother, and grandmother, and great grandmother, who will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her daughter, Kelli Ann Sand of Racine; grandchildren: Jennifer (Noe) (Chad) Sovia of Woodenville, WA, Daniel (Lisa) Noe of Indianapolis, IN, Michael Noe of Columbia, MD; great granddaughter, Ellie Noe; other relatives and friends. In addition, to her parents, and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother Arthur Francis Jr. (Helen Brien)
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Lucy’s Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Ave, Friday, October 22, 2021, 11 a.m. with Reverend Thomas Vathappallil officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the Mass 10-11 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32.
