Mary M. Sand (nee: Francis)

Mary graduated from Wm Horlick High School “Class of 1942”. She went on to Cosmetology School and prior to her marriage worked for Margaret Francis. On November 28, 1951, Mary was united in marriage to Jerome Q. Sand. They were married for 61 years before Jerry passed away on July 21, 2013. Mary worked for RUSD for 8 eight years as a teaching assistant at Wadewitz and Mitchell School. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church for 55 years and a current member of St. Lucy’s Catholic Church. She enjoyed going to Knights of Columbus formals and parties, dancing, fishing, and vacationing up north. Above all she treasured the time spent with her family. Mary was a wonderful homemaker, wife, mother, and grandmother, and great grandmother, who will be dearly missed.