Try 1 month for 99¢
Mary "M.L." Carr

Mary 'M.L.' Carr

May 27, 1928 - December 20, 2018

ROBBINSDALE, MN - Mary “M.L.” Carr (nee: Peppers) died peacefully after a brief illness at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, MN with family at her side on December 20, 2018. She was 90.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at New Omega Church, 5731 Northwestern Avenue, Racine, Wisconsin 53406 with Reverend Fred Richmond officiating. Interment will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the church 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. Repast at New Omega Church following interment.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Mary 'M.L.' Carr
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments