May 27, 1928—December 20, 2018
ROBBINSDALE, MN—Mary “M.L.” Carr (nee Peppers) died peacefully after a brief illness at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, MN with family at her side on December 20, 2018. She was 90.
Mrs. Carr was born on May 27, 1928, in Goodman, Mississippi to parents Northern Peppers, Sr. and Jimmie (Smith), both deceased. She attended Lanier High School; then married Thomas J. Carr, Sr. on February 7, 1945. Mary and “T.J.” had four children: the late Manuel “Manny”; the late Thomas “TJ” Jr.; the late Jerry “Jerome” and Cynthia Carr of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Mary was employed as a Teacher’s Aide by the Racine Unified School District for 19 years before retiring in 1989. She also served as a local community activist working to improve her neighborhood environment. She was a member of her local Parent Teacher Association (PTA) and loved parenting and teaching children. Mary and her husband enjoyed entertaining family and friends and welcomed all to their home. Mary was a longstanding member of New Omega Baptist Church where she served on the Mother’s Board. Over the past six years, Mary also enjoyed participating in activities at the Augustana Open Circle Adult Day Center in North Minneapolis.
Mrs. Carr is survived by her daughter Cynthia Carr of Minneapolis, Minnesota; sister Magnolia Anderson; brothers Frank (Lois) Peppers; Larry Peppers; and John (Janet) Peppers; granddaughters Michelle (Dan) Schneider and Rhonda Carr; great grandchildren Urya (Isiah) Lee and Jeffrey Hiler, Lexis Carr and Dionjae Davis Carr; great-great-grandchildren, Isiah Lee Jr., NoeLani Hiler, and Isa Lee of Racine, Wisconsin; sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Mrs. Carr was preceded in death by her parents Northern and Jimmie Peppers, Sr. of Goodman, MS; loving husband of 63 years Thomas J. Carr, Sr.; sons Manuel, Thomas “TJ” Jr. and Jerry “Jerome” Carr; siblings Henrene (Frank) Edwards; Ruth (John) Holston; and Northern (Zenobia) Peppers, Jr.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at 11:00 a.m.at New Omega Church, 5731 Northwestern Avenue, Racine, Wisconsin 53406 with Reverend Fred Richmond officiating. Interment will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the church 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. Repast at New Omega Church following interment.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
