Mary M. Castillo

May 9, 1953 – April 30, 2021
RACINE - Mary Margaret (nee: Mortenson) Castillo, age 67, passed away peacefully at home, with family at her side, on Friday, April 30, 2021. Mary was diagnosed with breast cancer 12 years ago and fought diligently for two years and had 10 years of remission, before it came back just a few months ago.
Mary was born in La Crosse, WI on May 9, 1953 to the late Edward and Dorothy (nee Karis) Mortenson. She was a 1971 graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School and went on to earn a degree in accounting from Gateway Technical College. While at Gateway, Mary met the love of her life, Reynaldo "Ray" Castillo. They were united in marriage on July 18, 1973.
Mary was employed in the accounting department at Ganton Technologies and, later, by L&S Electric, from where she retired. Among her interests, Mary enjoyed tending to her beautiful flower gardens, had a great eye for decorating, and was always on the search for a "great deal" at local thrift stores. Above all, Mary was all about her family. She was happiest while spending time with all of her loved ones.
Surviving are her loving husband of 47 years, Ray; children: Tony (Carrie) Castillo, Christopher Castillo and Jenny (Liz Turnes) Castillo; grandchildren: Ruben (Joodeth Cuevas) Castillo, Marissa (Brandon Johnson) Castillo, Kyle (Melissa) Chernouski, Nicola Chernouski and Ryan Anderson; great-grandchildren: Addison, Jackson, Makaya, Myles, Jayda and Toryn; sisters: Karen (Tony) Cline, Sandra (Todd) Hermann, Renee (Jeff) Johnson and Barbara (Greg) Jaeger; brother-in-law, Ricardo (Gloria) Castillo; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends - too numerous to mention all by name.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her brothers: Michael (Kathy) Mortenson and James Mortenson.
Services celebrating Mary's life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. A reception will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.
A heartfelt note of thanks to Dr. Michael Mullane and staff, Aurora Cancer Center, Advocate Aurora Hospice and Palliative Care for the compassionate care and support given in Mary's time of need. May God bless all of you!
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, 262-552-9000. www.draeger-langendorf.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.