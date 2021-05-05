Mary M. Castillo

May 9, 1953 – April 30, 2021

RACINE - Mary Margaret (nee: Mortenson) Castillo, age 67, passed away peacefully at home, with family at her side, on Friday, April 30, 2021. Mary was diagnosed with breast cancer 12 years ago and fought diligently for two years and had 10 years of remission, before it came back just a few months ago.

Mary was born in La Crosse, WI on May 9, 1953 to the late Edward and Dorothy (nee Karis) Mortenson. She was a 1971 graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School and went on to earn a degree in accounting from Gateway Technical College. While at Gateway, Mary met the love of her life, Reynaldo "Ray" Castillo. They were united in marriage on July 18, 1973.

Mary was employed in the accounting department at Ganton Technologies and, later, by L&S Electric, from where she retired. Among her interests, Mary enjoyed tending to her beautiful flower gardens, had a great eye for decorating, and was always on the search for a "great deal" at local thrift stores. Above all, Mary was all about her family. She was happiest while spending time with all of her loved ones.