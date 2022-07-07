RACINE—Mary M. Behringer, 73, of Racine, passed away at Ridgewood Care Center, on Saturday, July 2, 2022. Her funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Friday, July 8th at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will be in the funeral home that afternoon from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Private interment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.