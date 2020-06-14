× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

January 26, 1972 – June 8, 2020

RACINE – Mary Lynn Elizabeth (nee: Vitacco) Jaros passed away at home on June 8, 2020. Mary Lynn was born in Racine on January 26, 1972, the daughter of John and Marie (nee: Dubiel) Vitacco. The legacy of Mary Lynn’s life echoes with selfless acts, motherly love and care, and a supportive attitude in every situation. She loved her children dearly; even when the road was rough, she continued to show unconditional love and encouragement. Though it appeared to be dwindling, faith carried Mary Lynn home on Monday night. Her parents, children, and family simply made it their aim to remind her that she was dearly loved.

Mary Lynn will be always remembered by her children, Meryn Pawluk, Hannah Vitacco, Petr Jaros and Lelaina Vitacco; grandchildren, Kaiden Gunn, Caleb Ortiz, Mya Gory, Oliver Lamberg and Malayah Avant; and her brother, Michael (Linda) J. Vitacco; nephew, Christian Vitacco; and her niece, Amelia Vitacco. A memorial service for Mary Lynn will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with her family at the funeral home on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m.