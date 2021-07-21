Mary Louise Wulz (nee Stevens), age 90, went home to be with the Lord on July 16, 2021. Mary was born November 2, 1930 in Libertyville, IL to the late Franklin & Esther Stevens. She grew up in Illinois, graduating from Utica High School. Going on to attend and graduate from De Kalb University with a Bachelor’s Degree. Mary had a passion for learning, attending many years of continuing education amounting to a doctorate’s worth of credits. Mary had a bold personality and was full of enthusiasm, she was a drum majorette leading her peers by twirling her baton. She was also a pyramid flyer for the cheerleading squad. Mary went on to be an elementary teacher in various New Berlin Elementary Schools, retiring from Calhoun Elementary.

Mary was married to the late Donald Porn and the had three wonderful sons, Steve, Dave, and Jim. On October 30, 1982 Mary joined John Wulz in holy matrimony at Caldwell Methodist Church. Mary loved the church serving at both the Caldwell Methodist and Community United Methodist throughout her life, often volunteered for various ministries including Sunday school teacher, choir, organist, and with the woman’s aide group. She was one of the founders of the Glory Singers, which is a singing group that travels to many nursing homes and other locations sharing the Good News and songs of worship. She was part of Homemakers group, and was nominated for Woman of the year in Waterford.