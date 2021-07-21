November 2, 1930—July 16, 2021
Mary Louise Wulz (nee Stevens), age 90, went home to be with the Lord on July 16, 2021. Mary was born November 2, 1930 in Libertyville, IL to the late Franklin & Esther Stevens. She grew up in Illinois, graduating from Utica High School. Going on to attend and graduate from De Kalb University with a Bachelor’s Degree. Mary had a passion for learning, attending many years of continuing education amounting to a doctorate’s worth of credits. Mary had a bold personality and was full of enthusiasm, she was a drum majorette leading her peers by twirling her baton. She was also a pyramid flyer for the cheerleading squad. Mary went on to be an elementary teacher in various New Berlin Elementary Schools, retiring from Calhoun Elementary.
Mary was married to the late Donald Porn and the had three wonderful sons, Steve, Dave, and Jim. On October 30, 1982 Mary joined John Wulz in holy matrimony at Caldwell Methodist Church. Mary loved the church serving at both the Caldwell Methodist and Community United Methodist throughout her life, often volunteered for various ministries including Sunday school teacher, choir, organist, and with the woman’s aide group. She was one of the founders of the Glory Singers, which is a singing group that travels to many nursing homes and other locations sharing the Good News and songs of worship. She was part of Homemakers group, and was nominated for Woman of the year in Waterford.
Mary will be dearly missed by her loving husband John; her sons: Dave (Maria) and Jim (Lisa); her stepchildren: Linda (Mark), Mark (Janice), and Phil (Jackie); her adoring grandchildren: Andrew, Tony, and Emily; as well as step grandchildren: Haley, Shawna, Karrie, Jimmy, Jacalyn, Jennifer, Steven, Ericka, Justin, and Jordan; and many great grandchildren. She is further survived by her sisters Jean (Joe) and Bonnie.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Donald, and her son Steven.
A celebration of Mary’s and her son Steve’s lives will take place on Friday July 23, 2021 at Integrity Celebrations Center (2789 Browns Lake Dr. Burlington, WI 53105). Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., followed by a 12:00 p.m. service with a luncheon afterwards. Both Mary and Steve will be laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery following the luncheon.
A special thank you for the extraordinary, above and beyond expectation of care and empathy by Becky, Beth, and Tammy; among others of the Aurora at Home Hospice team.
Memorials may be donated to The Way to Grow Preschool at Community Church of Waterford or The Aurora @ Home Hospice Care in Burlington.
Services Entrusted to:
Integrity Funeral Services
262-514-4600 www.integrityfunerals.net