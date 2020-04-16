Mary Louise Roberts

They were married at St. Charles Church on November 19, 1955 in Burlington, where they made their first home together. Bill and Mary were blessed with seven sons born between 1956 and 1964 and she dedicated herself to raising and supporting the quickly expanding family. She also did the bookkeeping and administrative support for two startup family businesses launched in the early years of marriage, Roberts Bros. Homebuilding and Roberts Bros. Lumber and Millwork.

The family moved to Lake Havasu City, AZ in 1972 and quickly established new roots in the fast-growing town along the Colorado River. She became active in many community organizations and was a 43-year member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. After her children grew and moved off to college, she accepted a job at Lake Havasu High School, and ended up working there for 20 years before retiring in 2004. Still not ready for full-time relaxation, she volunteered and worked in the office at Our Lady of the Lake Church for another five years. They moved to Scottsdale, AZ in 2015 to be closer to family support and enjoyed daily interactions with their grandchildren and adult sons. She lived a long and blessed life and left a lasting impact on all who knew her.

Due to the COVID 19 restrictions funeral services will be very limited. A visitation will occur on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 from 2:00 – 4:00 P.M. at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. A private funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Phoenix with burial service immediately following at nearby St. Francis Cemetery. To express condolences please visit www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com ; and to watch the live stream video please go to: https:/www.facebook.comhitneyMurphyFH/live/ at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 and at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

