December 23, 1940—January 31, 2020

Mary Louise Mrotek, age 79, of Sturtevant, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020, at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha. She was born in Milwaukee, WI, December 23, 1940, daughter of the late Louis and Ann (Nee: Kolp) New.

Mary graduated from Mercy High School, Milwaukee. On June 15, 1963 at St. Stanislaus Church, Milwaukee she was united in marriage to Edwin Mrotek who preceded her in death September 21, 2008. Mary was an active member of St. Sebastian’s Catholic Church and served as the parish secretary for 22 years. She also shared her time volunteering in the community. Mary enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, scratch offs but most of all she treasured time spent with her family especially her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her children, John Mrotek of Sturtevant, Ann (Michael) Kampsen of Bartlett, IL, Carol (Scott) Brawner of Sturtevant; grandchildren, Nicholaus and Kelsey Kampsen, Jordan and Benjamin Brawner; siblings, Sr. Anita New RSM of Greenfield, Louis (Patricia) New of Milwaukee; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.