Mary Louise Miller

Mary Lou was married in Warren, OH to Leo M. Miller on February 5, 1959. When her husband was discharged from the Army they moved to Racine and raised two children. She was a secretary for 22 years working at four different churches and the other secretarial positions around the city.

Upon retirement, Mary Lou volunteered for the Racine Volunteer Center and volunteered at Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary and Goodland Elementary Schools. She has been very active at Bethania Lutheran Church in music, having sung in the choir, played piano for Sunday worship on occasion and did several piano/organ duets at times, was the Sunday School Secretary, served on the Church Council for many terms, was the church Librarian for over 20 years, and was the Prayer Chain Coordinator. Mary Lou enjoyed watching her grandchildren grow and being with them and her family. She also enjoyed playing the piano, knitting, and was an avid reader of mystery books.