July 4, 1937—March 16, 2021
RACINE – Mary Louise Miller, 83, passed away at Season’s Hospice, Ignite in Oak Creek on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
Mary Lou was born in Warren OH on July 4, 1937 to Francis and Nellie Van Patton.
She graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1955 and attended the Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music and Warren Business School.
Mary Lou was married in Warren, OH to Leo M. Miller on February 5, 1959. When her husband was discharged from the Army they moved to Racine and raised two children. She was a secretary for 22 years working at four different churches and the other secretarial positions around the city.
Upon retirement, Mary Lou volunteered for the Racine Volunteer Center and volunteered at Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary and Goodland Elementary Schools. She has been very active at Bethania Lutheran Church in music, having sung in the choir, played piano for Sunday worship on occasion and did several piano/organ duets at times, was the Sunday School Secretary, served on the Church Council for many terms, was the church Librarian for over 20 years, and was the Prayer Chain Coordinator. Mary Lou enjoyed watching her grandchildren grow and being with them and her family. She also enjoyed playing the piano, knitting, and was an avid reader of mystery books.
Survivors include her husband, Leo; son, Rich Miller (Dawne Sargent); daughter, Debra (Robert) Borgardt; and grandchildren: Nicole Borgardt (Zac Bichanich), and twins, Ashley and Meagan Borgardt. Mary Lou is also survived by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, who was her buddy; grandmother; parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, and other close relatives and friends.
A funeral service for Mary Lou will be held at the funeral home on Monday, March 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Monday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. For those unable to attend, the service will be live streamed. You can access the live stream on Mary Lou’s obituary on the funeral home website. Memorials may be directed to Bethania Lutheran Church.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
