November 15, 1926—July 9, 2021

GREENDALE – Mary Louise Marchese, 94, passed away at Harbor Village Assisted Living on Friday, July 9, 2021.

Mary was born in Milwaukee on November 15, 1926, to the late Reginald and Ruthe (nee, Reck) Wolk, big sister to Jean and Harold. On August 12, 1950, she married Carlo J. Marchese in Milwaukee. He preceded her in death on May 16, 1995. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, Scrabble, sewing, gardening and writing poetry. But above all, Mary treasured her family and was a devoted wife, loving mother and adoring grandmother.

Survivors include her children, Charles (Ruth) Marchese and Patricia (Matt) Andrews; grandchildren, Robert (Ida) Greco, Kristen Marchese, and Nicole (Neil) Hollwedel; and her great grandson, Luciano Perez. She was preceded in death by her daughter and son-in-law, Rochelle and Fedele Greco, and her grandson, Peter Marchese.

A funeral service for Mary will be held at the funeral home on Friday, July 16, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Sue Leih officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Friday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:30 a.m.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory