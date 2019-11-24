Mary Louise DiCostanzo

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An incredible athlete who loved all sports, Mary excelled at pool and bowling (once scoring a perfect game) and was the catcher for her college softball team. She was also an avid golfer and tennis player. Always a ham, she once waterskied from Milwaukee to Chicago on a dare. A fervent spectator of sports, Mary especially loved her Wisconsin Badgers and the Green Bay Packers, earning her the nickname Packer Mary from the Central Florida Packer Backer Club.

Mary loved a good party and was the first on the dance floor—showing off her moves whether it was a waltz, the mambo or disco—and was famous for the pitcher of homemade margaritas she kept in her freezer. She was also known for her fondness for big convertibles and for her custom license plate that read MSDICO. She loved playing bridge, gardening, knitting and baking hundreds of Christmas cookies every year. Mary also loved to converse and was considered a great wit until dementia took the best of her.

Her Service of Committal and Interment will be held at 1:00 p.m. on December 7, 2019 at Holy Cross Cemetery & Mausoleum, 7301 West Nash Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53216. All are invited.

In addition, there will be a celebration of life held in Orlando, Florida with a date to be determined.

Mary’s family would like to thank the attentive and caring staffs at Casa Mora Rehabilitation and Extended Care, Watercrest of Lake Nona, and Tidewell Hospice of Bradenton. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Racine Theatre Guild, racinetheatre.org or Tidewell Hospice of Bradenton. Please direct all condolences to Toale Brothers Funeral Home.